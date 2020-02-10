The Best Dual POV Romance Novels To Look Forward To This Valentine’s Day

Recently, I binged an impressive amount of romance and rom-com novels. And seriously, where have they been all my life? Swoon-worthy, empowering, and written with a skill that I only hope to reach one day, reading these novels is the epitome of my self-care regimen. I soon found that some of my favorite romance/rom-coms were the ones where we were treated to dual POVs—two equally wonderful perspectives that created double the passion and double the drama.

The following novels are some recent and upcoming dual POV romance and rom-coms that I think any advanced romance readers and ones seeking introduction into this glorious genre will enjoy!

Avon Impulse

The Lady’s Guide To Celestial Mechanics by Olivia Waite

Science! Regency romance! Add a stellar dual perspective to this sapphic romance and you get a truly great start to what I imagine will be a spectacular series. Lucy Muchelney’s translation project brings her to Countess Catherine’s residence and at first, both women are enthralled by the other. What starts as a transaction grows into an intense and life-altering relationship for them both.

Avon

Get A Life, Chloe Brown by Talia Hibbert

After a near near-death experience and half a life of chronic pain, list-making Chloe is ready to get on with her life. If that means attracting the help of the handsome handyman in her building, she’s prepared to make a deal with him to enlist his services. The deal does not include falling in love, but she really can’t resist his tattooed muscular arms and marshmallow temperament. This book was not only hilarious but so sweet and lovely and everything I wanted in a romance novel. You’ll fall hard for Chloe and for Red and maybe even feel rejuvenated after you read.

Carina Press

American Dreamer by Adrianna Herrara

I was first sold on this book when I read the words: food truck. It was such a compelling hook and I adore a character who can cook. Both Nestor and Jude’s narratives will make you crave all the food. Be prepared to devour this compelling romance while you enjoy some Dominican or Caribbean food.

Macmillan/Tor

Meet Me At Midnight by Jessica Pennington

Swimmers Archer and Sidney have spent the summers since childhood at the lake community pranking each other. When a prank goes too far and the families are kicked out, the two team up to turn their pranks on the woman who sent them packing. Can the two call a truce long enough to survive the summer? Out this April, this YA’s dual perspective is bursting with chemistry and prank shenanigans that fuel the hate-to-love relationship that you’ll fall instantly for.

Simon Pulse

Together We Caught Fire by Eva V. Gibson

Whew. This novel about a girl who’s longtime crush turned step-brother, is page-turning and intense. You need a few days to digest this book but it’s definitely worth it. Lane and Conner’s perspectives add a layer to the story, one that is both scorching and dark, tackling topics that I haven’t often seen in the upper YA sub-genre.

Simon Pulse

Watch Over Me by Mila Gray

I have a thing for protective-characters and Tristian in Mila Gray’s Watch Over Me doesn’t disappoint. An ex-Marine, Tristian promises his best-friend that he will take care of his family. Zoey has only ever wanted to be safe and feels drawn to Tristian as their relationship shifts into something powerful and loving.

Avon

It Takes Two To Tumble by Cat Sebastian

Another historical romance, I think fans of cinnamon roll character meets the grumpy character will be a fan of this one. Ben Segewick, contended Vicar, is sweet and charming compared to the angsty Captain Phillip, who seems to be attempting to outsail his issues. The two don’t have much in common and yet somehow they work? A wonderful mystery and one that you’re easily convinced of as you read their story for both points of view.

Berkley

Something To Talk About By Meryl Wilsner

I love reading about competent hard-working women. I also love reading a book that tackles issues that come up with aplomb. Something To Talk About is really marvelous and I loved getting a glimpse at Jo and Emma’s lives inside and outside the spotlight. This book will be out this May and is available for pre-order!

Avon

The Worst Best Man by Mia Sosa

From the first moment, Max and Lina’s POVs are distinctive and absorbing and their chemistry crackles (even if it’s not apparent to them yet). I’ve been in awe of the terrifying competence of a wedding planner since watching the Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey rom-com every Sunday for years so getting a chance to read another fictional one was pretty fantastic. Readers are in for pure fun.

Erin O’Neill Jones

Tikka Chance On Me By Suleikha Snyder

This book comes highly recommended by one of my favorite romance authors, Talia Hibbert. I was intrigued when I found out it was a novella AND partially inspired by a picture of Chris Evans in a Captain America shirt. I loved the idea of opposites attracting and finding common ground.

Carina Press

Headliners by Lucy Parker

The latest installment in Lucy Parker’s irresistible London Celebrity series, this book has it all. Lucy Parker does enemies so well, creating high stakes emotional scenes and pay-offs that make the novel fly by way too soon. I highly recommend the audiobook because the talented Billie Fulford-Brown has a way of really making the two point-of-views pop.

Simon Pulse

Of Curses and Kisses by Sandhya Menon

Sandhya Menon writes teen romance in a way that is swoony and sweet and this star-crossed lovers Beauty and the Beast retelling is no exception. I loved the setting (who doesn’t love a boarding school novel?) and aspects of the story that made just a hint of magic sparkle, even though this book is billed as contemporary.

Audible

The AI Who Loved Me by Alyssa Cole

This one’s a bit different. An Audible original production, this is an extremely unique listening experience with a full cast and a really fascinating futuristic world. Not quite the dual POVs that you might be used to in romance but definitely worth a listen as Alyssa Cole showcases why she can write just about anything, and it will be amazing and romantic.

Gallery Books

Josh and Hazel’s Guide To Not Dating by Christina Lauren

Hazel and Josh have always been in each other’s orbits but never as romantic partners. But ten years after college and a flurry of bad relationships between them, Hazel and Josh reconnect. They become close friends, setting each other up on blind dates that get worse and worse as their undeniable chemistry grows until they can’t ignore it any longer. The witty banter and the adorable friends-to-lovers trope shines in what is one of the duo’s best books.

Bloomsbury

Call It What You Want by Brigid Kemmerer

Not a typical YA romance, this book will pull at your heartstrings and make you feel deeply for Rob and Meagan. Brigid has a way with writing emotional heavy stories that also create the sweetest romances. A must-read for YA contemporary and romance readers.

Wednesday Books

More Than Maybe by Erin Hahn

Another upcoming YA romance, Erin Hahn’s sophomore novel is sure to dazzle as much as her debut. I love that it continues on a musical theme. Luke and Vada’s passion for music really comes through. I can’t wait for May when everyone can rock on to this one.

Bywater Books

Fire & Ice by Rachel Spangler

A sapphic sports romance?! About curling?! Be still my heart. Rachel Spangler takes a sport that is extremely fascinating and turns it into the perfect concept for a well-balanced romance. There’s a reason why this is an all-time favorite for a lot of romance readers.