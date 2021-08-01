Book Features

Most Anticipated Reads of 2021

Abby Petree

Abby Petree has been writing for the Young Folks’ Books section for the past two years, but she’s been overanalyzing everything she reads and watches since day one. Seriously, don’t even bring up Beauty and the Beast. Outside of this website, she teaches 6th grade English in Northern California and works as a freelance writer and social media manager on the side.

Previous Article'Gossip Girl' 1x04 review: "Fire Walks with Z" continues the show's trend of confusing takes on contemporary issues
No Newer Articles