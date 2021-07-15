Best Books of 2021 so far

After the crazy year that was 2020, the world is finally beginning to heal. This healing is reflected in many of the newest releases, where hope is a key theme. We’ve learned this past year that human life is fragile, but hope makes us strong, and many of the best books this year have reflected that. For our mid year list, we collected all our favorite YA–with a few Adult and Middle Grade thrown in–published between January 1 and June 30 of this year and voted to create this ranked list of the 10 best books of 2021.

10. The Anthropocene Reviewed by John Green

Dutton

In his latest release, Green creates a new kind of memoir. Each chapter is a review of a different human phenomenon, where he combines an interesting history lesson with personal stories. His insight reaches new heights as he explores what it really means to be human, especially in our bizarre pandemic world. This book made me both laugh and cry and I expect many rereads in years to come. – Abby Petree

9. Amari and the Night Brother by B. B. Alston

Balzer + Bray

This impressive middle grade debut about a young Black girl competing in a magical school is an instant modern classic–perfect for readers looking for magical reads with gutsy, kind characters to follow. Amari’s tenacity to become a junior agent in the Bureau of Supernatural Affairs in order to help find her missing, star Agent brother creates a fast paced read, full of action, twists, and moments of wonder. I can’t wait to follow Amari throughout the series. – Brianna Robinson

Wednesday Books

Fable was my favorite read of 2020. Now, its sequel Namesake has sailed into my heart in 2021. Set mere moments after the ending of the first installment, this story contains even more of the gorgeous descriptions of the sea and its gems, the backwater coastal cities, the rugged ships, and the handsome helmsman West. Dive into this novel to learn more about Fable’s backstory, her true identity, and to see if she completes her goal of being free to sail the high seas with her lover West. – Meagan Stanley

7. Somebody’s Daughter by Ashley C. Ford

Flatiron

Somebody’s Daughter is a heartbreaking memoir, full of hope, love, and resilience. Ashley’s story of surviving sexual assault and growing up with her father in prison was hard to read, for myriad reasons, but as she told her story and her truth, I felt her strength, her love for her family, and her courage in finding the words to share this part of her life with the world. Listening to the book was a revelation–Ashley narrates it herself and I’m so grateful, as a child of a recently incarcerated father, it exists. – Brianna Robinson

6. What’s Not to Love by Emily Wibberley and Austin Siegemund-Broka

Viking Books for Young Readers

Real life couple Emily Wibberley and Austin Siegemund-Broka are known for their compulsively readable rom-coms and this latest book is their best yet. Based lightly on the couple’s high school experience, What’s Not to Love tells the story of high school rivals Allison and Ethan as they vy for valedictorian and accidentally fall in love in the process. This enemies-to-lovers story is full of high school drama, perfect banter, and a love story that fully deserves an A+. – Bri Lockhart

Wednesday Books

This book is a quiet story. The plot isn’t as fast paced or contains as high of stakes as many books on this list. But, its portrayal of grief and guilt being overcome in the heart of a young adult makes this novel so moving. In a time of unprecedented chaos, Amelia Unabridged wraps you in the warmth of a cozy library, where tiny whales fly through the bookshelves. It provides both an honest look at tragedy and hope, making all who have struggled with loss not only feel seen, but comforted as well. I cannot recommend this novel enough. – Meagan Stanley

St. Martin’s Griffin

Casey McQuiston’s sophomore novel One Last Stop is a gorgeous rendition of the public transit meet-cute, but with a sci-fi twist. McQuiston manages to weave a beautiful and cohesive story that fits so much into it: a sci-fi mystery, diversity in LGBTQIA+ communities, pancakes, drag queen shows, New York City, and a blossoming love that transcends time (literally!). If you are searching for an overwhelmingly sweet, funny, and adventurous tale of romance and found family this summer, McQuiston’s One Last Stop is a wonderful remedy to that and a novel that should definitely make your TBR list! – Giselle Lopez

Avon

Utterly delightful, charming and full of life, Talia Hibbert’s Brown Sisters series concludes with the youngest Brown sister, Eve’s story.

With her usual wit, hilarity, and swoon-worthy romance, Talia has crafted a wonderful (and bittersweet!) ending to the series. Eve is a bubbly young woman with a penchant for helping people and accidentally leaving a trail of chaos in her wake. That chaos upends small village bed and breakfast owner, Jacob Wayne’s life, who abhors chaos and lives on a healthy diet of structure and routine. The two, as is expected from a romance novel, fall in love. Its sweet, empowering, and leaves you desperate for more from these characters. – Brianna Robinson

Disney-Hyperion

Inspired by Greek mythology, Lore is another ambitious, heartbreaking fantasy novel by Alexandra Bracken. Lore Perseous, an orphan who fled her old life, finds herself dragged back in with the start of the Agon, a competition where Greek gods are forced to walk the Earth as humans while descendents of ancient bloodlines hunt them for the chance to seize their divine power. Lore’s near-500 page run packs an impressive punch, bringing readers on an emotional, action-packed rollercoaster of a journey that manages to cleverly wrap itself up in one book–a rarity among YA fantasy’s many trilogies and duologies. – Bri Lockhart

Swoon Reads

Some might say Peter Pan stories are done to death, and they may have a point. Aiden Thomas, however, takes it and makes it completely his own. This contemporary retelling explores PTSD and how trauma can reshape a family. It stars Wendy, recast as a realistic teenage girl, and Peter, who isn’t a sinister villain like other modern interpretations, but a sweet, sunny boy. I appreciated both where Thomas stayed faithful to the original and the creative deviations he made. I believe it is the new standard for what a dark, creative retelling should be. – Abby Petree

