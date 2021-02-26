March 2021 New Book Releases: Get ready for spring with epic fantasy, graphic novels, and poetry

One of the best things about the start of the month are all the new shiny books to look forward to from established and debut authors. Every first of the month, beautiful, bookish gifts in the form of anticipatory book lists make their way on the internet. I always end up adding more books to my toppling TBR than it can probably handle, but it’s worth it to scroll through the wide and impressive variety of books releasing in one month.

This March, I’m excited to put together a list of books we’re looking forward to; from epic fantasy to inspiring graphic novels and poetry, there’s definitely something for every reader.

Abrams ComicArts

The Incredible Nellie Bly by Luciana Cimino, Illustrated by Sergio Algozzino (March 2)

Nonfiction graphic novels pairs incredible artistry with real life grit and determination. It introduces readers to people and places we might not know enough about, like Nellie Bly, who is one of my heroes. Like the book’s subtitle says, she was a journalist, investigator, feminist and philanthropist who deserves to be read about and recognized.

Berkley

Black Girl, Call Home by Jasmine Mans (March 9)

Black Girl, Call Home is a magnificent poetry collection by a powerful young spoken word poet. Jasmine Mans’ work has been compared to Gwendolyn Brooks and Sonia Sanchez and features raw, gorgeous poems about race, queerness, and feminism.

HMH Books For Young Readers

Things That Grow by Meredith Goldstein (March 9)

A beautiful book of first love and loss by Meredith Goldstein, an advice columnist and podcast host, this has that “so good you’ll cry” feel to it. Every once in a while we need a slightly sad book or movie to have a cathartic cry over, and this one might be a good fit.

Wednesday Books

Perfect On Paper by Sophie Gonzales (March 9)

Sophie’s debut was among many most-anticipated debut lists in 2020, so there’s no surprise that Perfect On Paper has made it into another anticipated book list. Sophie’s charming, queer characters and fun plots—this is To All The Boys I Loved Before meets Leah on The Offbeat.

Margaret K. McElderry

Sweet and Bitter Magic by Adrienne Tooley (March 9)

This character driven sapphic fantasy is about two outcasts who find each other while a fight for a kingdom rages. This book is highly recommended for anyone who was as enamored by Never Tilting World by Rin Chupeco and Crier’s War by Nina Varela.

Oni Press

Delicates by Brenna Thummler (March 16)

The long-awaited sequel to the endearing and quirky graphic novel, Sheets, Brenna reintroduces readers to the Marjorie and her ghostly laundromat and tackles what it means to fit in, finding friends in the most unlikely places, and growing pains (even ones of the haunted variety).

Clarion Books

The One Thing You’d Save by Linda Sue Park, Illustrated by Robert Sae-Heng (March 16)

This sweet, powerful novel-in-verse is an excellent choice for a quick read between any of the epic fantasy or one of the heavier contemporary novels on the list. What would you save in a fire? That’s the question posed to a middle grade class and the answers are varied and diverse. Linda Sue Park writes some of the best kid lit, and this book should be top of your TBR for the month.

Razorbill

The Wide Starlight by Nicole Lesperance (March 16)

As the snow (hopefully) thaws, this book is a great atmospheric read. Set in Cape Cod and on a journey to Norway, this book will transport you as well as sweep you up by the magic of it all. Eline’s search for her mother is immediate and enthralling.

G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books For Young Readers

A Queen of Gilded Horns by Amanda Joy (March 16)

Amanda Joy’s lush fantasy duology ends with this book ,but hopefully we won’t have to wait long for more from her. What started out as two sisters fighting to the death for a queendom concludes with the young women working together to save their throne.

Candlewick Press

Amber & Clay by Laura Amy Schlitz (March 21)

This combination of history, lore and storytelling about Ancient Greece is a good fit for readers of all ages. Told from the point-of-views of various characters, this paints a picture of a time and place many of us only know from mythology.

Henry, Holt and Co. (BYR)

Fire Keeper’s Daughter by Angeline Boulley (March 16)

You might have seen this book everywhere—I certainly have! Called a “groundbreaking YA thriller” for fans of Angie Thomas and Tommy Orange, Daunis Fontaine is an unenrolled tribal member who has to put her dreams of pursuing medicine on hold to take care of her fragile mother. But when she finds herself in the middle of a criminal investigation, she must go undercover, using her strength and knowledge to help solve the case. Already optioned by the Obamas’ production company, the buzz surrounding this book is well-deserved.

Swoon Reads

Lost in the Never Woods by Aiden Thomas (March 23)

For fans for any classic or fairytale retelling, but especially for readers who love Peter Pan, March is giving us a dark Peter Pan retelling that deals with trauma and mental health that we can’t wait to get our hands on. From the author of Cemetery Boys, a world filled with equal parts darkness and wonder sounds like a thrilling read.

Farrar, Straus & Giroux Books For Young Readers

Breathing Underwater by Sarah Allen (March 30)

Sarah Allen’s sophomore novel has all the makings of a great road trip book. I especially love good road trip story from the middle-grade category (The Remarkable Journey of Coyote Sunrise is one of my absolute favorites). Breathing Underwater also circles arounds themes of sisterhood and topics like mental health.

Macmillan/Imprint

Rule of Wolves by Leigh Bardugo (March 30)

Like many of Leigh Bardugo’s books, this one needs no introduction. The sequel to The King of Scars, part one in Nikolai’s duology, is the perfect read before the Shadow and Bone series comes out next month!

