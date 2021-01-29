Book Reviews

‘Concrete Rose’ review: Angie Thomas revisits Garden Heights in ‘The Hate U Give’ prequel

Balzer + Bray
Sabrien Abdelrahman

Sabrien Abdelrahman is a student at the College of William & Mary, where she also works as a Writing Resources Center consultant. When not obsessing over books, she is likely attempting some writing of her own or binging performance poetry videos on YouTube.

Previous ArticleSome Rap Songs: OG Swaggerdick, Peewee Longway, YN Jay, and more
No Newer Articles