Book Features

The 10 Best Books of 2021

TYF Staff

We're just a bunch of young folks writing about film, TV, music, books & video games. Sometimes we do group posts or posts from visiting writers like the one you just read. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @TheYoungFolks

Previous Article'West Side Story' (2021) review: Spielberg elevates the beloved musical with depth and beauty.
Next Article'Nightmare Alley' review: Guillermo del Toro’s latest is deceptive, but not in the way you might think.