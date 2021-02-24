Books

Meet Monica Gomez-Hira, the author making her debut with ‘Once Upon a Quinceañera’

Nicole Lamkin / HarperTeen
Gabrielle Bondi

Gabrielle founded The Young Folks in 2010 with Luciana Villalba. Since then, she has served as editor-in-chief and oversees the staff and editorial content on The Young Folks. She recently graduated from Northwestern University and is now working on her master's degree at the Medill School of Journalism.

Previous Article'The Violent Heart' review: Despite its swoon-worthy leads, there's not much heart to fall for
No Newer Articles