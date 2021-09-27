October 2021 New Book Releases: Witchy Rom-Coms and Folk Retellings

October is the best month. It’s the perfect time to make your way through a stack of books, whether they’re cozy or witchy in nature, preferably while eating cinnamon or pumpkin flavored baked goods or working your way through the pre-Halloween candy stash. However you enjoy, this October offers some of the most-anticipated books of the year so be sure to pre-order/place a library hold now!

Greenwillow Books

Squad by Maggie Tokuda-Hall and Lisa Sterle (October 5)

You know a book is going to be good when it has already secured a TV deal before it’s released. Add patriarchy smashing to the description and comedic horror with a side of werewolves and you’ve got the perfect book. For fans of Buffy, Teen Wolf, and anything with a little bite, this fast-paced graphic novel is a must-read this October.

Balzer + Bray

Black Birds In The Sky by Brandy Colbert (October 5)

Brandy Colbert dives into the Tulsa Race Massacre in this important nonfiction book about one of the darkest and horrible moments in America’s history. Brandy explores the questions that persist today about this devastating violence and the haunting legacy it left behind that all Americans must confront.

Amulet

I’m Dreaming of a Wyatt Christmas by Tiffany Schmidt (October 5)

It’s not too early to start reading holiday novels and it’s always a good time to read a rom-com. Tiffany Schmidt’s Bookish Boyfriend series is adorable and charming and if you haven’t binge-read them yet, now is a fantastic time to start. Pair with some holiday cookies, a Hallmark movie or two, and you’re all set!

Berkley

Payback’s A Witch by Lana Harper (October 5)

A witchy rom-com by Lana Harper (also known as Lana Popovic and one of the best YA writers), Payback’s A Witch is a delightful and apt fall novel to devour this October.

Tordotcom

A Splindle Splintered by Alix E. Harrow (October 5)

The multiverse and fairy-tales collide in this thrilling and feminist novella by Alix E. Harrow. In Alix E. Harrow’s capable hands, I know that this book, though short, will be an instant favorite.

Scholastic Press

Bluebird by Sharon Cameron (October 5)

Thrilling and well-researched, Sharon Cameron’s Bluebird should be on every historical fiction reader’s TBR. Taking place in New York City after World War II about a young woman’s mission to hunt down a Nazi doctor, this suspenseful and immersive book will guarantee lost sleep even after you’ve raced to finish.

Berkley Books

It Started With A Dog by Julia London (October 5)

Rival coffee shop owners? Rescue dogs? Another holiday-themed romance? Sign us up. In Julia London’s deft hands, this amazing premise is bound to become a romance favorite. We can’t wait to read with our favorite cup of coffee and pup by our side.

Redhook

Sistersong by Lucy Holland (October 5)

Old British Folklore and sisterhood are at the heart of this beautiful and unique book by Lucy Holland. If you love mythology and stories rooted in old myths, like Circe or The Witch’s Heart, you’ll love this lyrical and thought-provoking novel.

Berkley

The Lighthouse Witches by CJ Cooke (October 5)

CJ Cooke was inspired by Scottish history and the tragic witch trials to write this chilling gothic thriller. If you need something to read to get you in the mood for October, this is the perfect fit. Witchy and atmospheric, the multiple point-of-views and excerpts from the 1600s Grimoire add to this absorbing read.

Simon & Schuster

Vespertine by Margaret Rogerson (October 5)

One of the most highly anticipated releases this fall, Vespertine is a story of dark magic, mythic bonds and spirits. If the glorious cover hints at even a bit of this book’s promise, we’re all in for a treat. Margaret Rogerson’s books are full of beautiful prose, high stakes, and fascinating characters so if any of that entices you, pre-order this book now!

HarperTeen

Jade Fire Gold by June C.L. Tan (October 12)

Fans of The Tiger At Midnight Series will love Jade Fire Gold, a story about a young woman with forbidden magic and a lost heir. The slow-burn romance at the heart of this novel and fast-paced action will also delight readers of We Hunt The Flame.

Candlewick

The Heartbreak Bakery by A.R. Capetta

Magical baking? A Queer community coming together with a budding romance on the side? Agender and Genderqueer characters? Love it, gotta have it. Put some brownies in the oven and curl up with this delectable positive and hopeful novel.

Penguin/Philomel

Between Shades of Gray by Andrew Donkin, Ruta Sepetys, illustrated by Dave Kopka and Brann Livesay (October 12)

Between Shades of Gray by Ruta Sepetys first debuted on hardcover ten years earlier. A story about survival and resilience, it marked the beginning of a remarkable career. Now adapted into graphic novel form by Andrew Donkin, new and returning readers will be able to enjoy this incredible story with wonderful illustrations by Dave Kopka and Brann Livesay.

Little, Brown Books For Young Readers

Our Way Back To Always by Nina Moreno (October 12)

Nina Moreno’s debut Don’t Date Rosa Santos was one of my favorite books of 2019 so I’m overjoyed that Nina’s returning to the charming town of Port Coral, Florida in her sophomore novel.

Simon & Schuster/Aladdin

Frankie & Bug by Gayle Forman (October 12)

Gayle Forman’s middle-grade novel is a sweet coming-of-age story about two kids thrown together one summer. Set in the late ’80s, Frankie & Bug contains Gayle Forman’s relatable and big-hearted characters and as in her other books, handles important topics with aplomb such as AIDS, allyship, and acceptance.

Holiday Books

Salt Magic by Hope Larson, illustrated by Rebecca Mock (October 12)

If you’re a fan of graphic novels, then you’ve definitely read or at least know of Hope Larson. Salt Magic blends historical fiction and fantasy in a lovely illustrated package and is perfect for both middle-grade and YA readers.

Abram’s Books

Haven’s Secret by Melissa Benoist, Jessica Benoist-Young, and Mariko Tamaki (October 19)

Actress Melissa Benoist (best known as Supergirl) and her sister Jessica Benoist-Young have teamed up to write an adorable and exciting middle-grade series about two sisters who discover their inherited magic when they’re whisked off to a mysterious farm by relatives they’ve never met.

Amulet Books

Hunting By Stars by Cherie Dimaline (October 19)

Cherie Dimaline’s debut The Marrow Thieves is an award-winning, necessary work of fiction. Set in the near future, Native people are being hunted for their bone marrow, harvested because it allows indigenous people to dream whereas the rest of the world cannot. Hunting By Stars is its companion and is as haunting and terrible, as necessary and well-written as The Marrow Thieves, taking on the horrible reality of residential schools in a world on the brink of climate disaster.

Henry Holt & Co. Books For Young Readers

Little Thieves by Margaret Owen (October 19)

The daughter of Death and Fortune leads a lucrative double life pretending to be a princess and a jewel thief in this fun, inventive retelling of The Goose Girl. Heists, morally ambiguous characters, and interfering Gods are all packed into one of the most anticipated releases of 2021.

Viking Books for Young Readers

The Bookshop of Dust and Dreams by Mindy Thomas (October 26)

I love the name of the titular bookstore—Rhyme and Reason—almost as much as I love the premise of this whimsical middle grade. Set in the ’40s, Poppy dreams of owning the bookstore that belongs to her father and next, her brother. It’s magical and caters to people who need its healing properties across different times and places. But when the war threatens everything Poppy holds dear, she must work with a new friend and another bookstore owner to save the store.