January 2022 New Book Releases: Start the New Year

Am I the only one who cannot believe we’re approaching a new year? It feels like yesterday we were hop, skipping and jumping into 2021, overly ready to bid 2020 adieu. My wish for this new year is for health and happiness, and of course, good books. Luckily, January 2022 is delivering some wonderful reads. Check out some ideas for your new year TBR below!

Snow Angel, Sand Angel by Lois-Ann Yamanaka, Illustrated by Ashley Lukashevsky (January 4)

In an effort to read as many books as possible every year, I keep an eye on picture book releases. If you don’t read picture books regularly, you’re missing out. Not only are they wonders for the eyes with gorgeous artwork but they’re a boon of wisdom and heart. Snow Angel, Sand Angel is a beautifully illustrated book about Hawa’ii and a great read for kids and adults alike.

African Town by Charles Waters and Irene Latham (January 4)

Chronicling a devastating and hidden part of America’s past, African Town is a novel in verse told in various points of view from enslaved laborers near the end of the Civil War. Among the last Africans to be brought to America after slave labor was outlawed, the impact of this history is still felt today. An important and necessary read, this book is primed to be one of the best books of 2022.

The Ivory Key by Akshaya Raman (January 4)

I’m totally judging this book by its gorgeous cover. My judgement says it’s going to be a lush and incredible read. And I’m always up for a book about sibling relationships, especially when they’re estranged and have to work together to survive. The angst and emotional journey these characters will go on are sure to make the pages fly.

30 Things I Love About Me by Radhika Sanghani (January 4)

The perfect read to kick off the new year, this rom-com might be a great bookish example of that “New Year, New You” spirit. Hilarious, inspiring, and taken from aspects of the author’s life, this fun read might urge us all to give ourselves a little extra love in 2022.

When You Get The Chance by Emma Lord

I will read everything and anything Emma Lord reads because her books end up being among my favorites of the year. Her stories are always bursting with charming characters and wit, against a backdrop of real life relatable issues. Add to the fact that this book is basically a reverse Mama Mia ode to theater kids and I’m already imagining sleepless nights finishing this book because it’s just too good.

Serendipity: Ten Romantic Tropes, Transformed edited by Marissa Meyer (January 4)

Marissa Meyer helms this delightful romance anthology alongside some of the most talented names in YA fiction such as Leah Johnson, Anna-Marie McLemore, and Caleb Roehrig. Inclusive and humorous, each contributor shares their own take on a favorite trope–fake dating, friends to lovers, one bed. I sense a perfect use of gift card money after the holidays!

Echoes and Empires by Morgan Rhodes (January 4)

You don’t need to be familiar with Morgan Rhodes’ fantastic Falling Kingdoms series to be excited for this one. Full of forbidden magic, an enemies to lovers romance, and nuanced side-characters, this book will fill the spot that Shelby Mahurin’s Gods and Monsters and Margaret Rogerson’s Vespertine left behind.

The Storyteller by Kathryn Williams (January 11)

Fans of Anastasia, get ready for this multi-generational saga about one girl’s quest to find out if her Aunt Anna is really the lost princess. With the help of a cute, dorky college student and her aunt’s diaries, Jess sets out to solve the mystery. Is it real life or just a story? And what can piecing this mystery together teach her about writing her own life story?

Ashes of Gold by J. Elle (January 11)

The highly anticipated follow up to J. Elle’s debut, Wings of Fury, this pulse-pounding second book will excite readers desperate for more of Rue and her world. Will Rue finally be able to reclaim her people’s land? Can she be the leader her people need her to be? We won’t have to wait long to find out!

The Siren of Sussex by Mimi Matthews (January 11)

This daring historical fiction romance introduces readers to the Pretty Horsebreakers, Victorian equestriennes, and courtesans at the forefront of fashion who eschewed societal conventions, and a young women who needs to rival their beauty in order to make a match and save her family. With the help of a tailor fighting for his own spot in high society, Evelyn Maltrevers hurdles through obstacles (on and off horseback). Fans of Bridgerton will delight in this series’ debut that explores colonization, race, class, and of course, romance.

The Paris Bookseller by Kerri Maher (January 11)

Have you ever heard of the much-loved literary institution in Paris, Shakespeare and Company? The Paris Bookseller delves into the history of this charming and historic bookstore and the woman at the heart of it in this exquisite historical fiction.

My Fine Fellow by Jennieke Cohen (January 11)

I love when a book is described as “cheeky,” so I’m already assuming I’ll love My Fine Fellow, a YA historical novel that is both an ode to My Fair Lady and its predecessor, Pygmalion. Add charming culinary fiction to the mix and I don’t doubt this will be a favorite book of early 2022.

The Nightrender by Jodi Meadows (January 11)

Jodi Meadows’ duology debut promises a sprawling and epic fantasy filled with cut-throat characters, a slow-burn romance, and climactic action. Dark and intriguing, thrilling and action-packed, readers will be clamoring for book 2 before they finish the last few pages of this book.

Ain’t Burned All Bright by Jason Reynolds and Jason Griffin (January 14)

All I need to do is see Jason Reynold’s name on a book to know instantly that its going to be life-changing. This mixed media release about the reality of being Black in America right now, written with Jason Reynold’s best friend Jason Griffin will be an instant classic and must read for every age.

Icebreaker by A.L. Graziadei (January 18)

Attention all Check, Please fans! I’ve got your next read right here–the rival sports romance we’ve been desperate for since the last volume of Check, Please came out. Miss Bitty and Jack? May I introduce you to Mickey and Jaysen? You’re welcome!

The Lock Eater by Zach Loran Clark (January 18)

The Lock Eater is an epic fantasy, about an orphan girl’s ability to unlock anything (secrets included) is a premise I didn’t know I needed until now. For fans of Nevermoor and Howl’s Moving Castle (enough said), I need this middle-grade in my hands now. I don’t even think I can wait until the end of January.

Goliath by Tochi Onyebuchi (January 25)

Any science fiction and fantasy reader knows that Tochi Onyebuchi’s worldbuilding and stories are legendary. Goliath is no exception. Described as his most ambitious story ever written, this biblical and sweeping saga will intrigue both new and established science fiction fans.