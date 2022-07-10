Book Features

Best Books of 2022 so far

Wednesday Books/Feiwel & Friends/Greenwillow Books
Abby Petree

Abby Petree has been writing for the Young Folks’ Books section for the past two years, but she’s been overanalyzing everything she reads and watches since day one. Seriously, don’t even bring up Beauty and the Beast. Outside of this website, she teaches 6th grade English in Northern California and works as a freelance writer and social media manager on the side.

Previous ArticleThe ultimate Ahsoka Tano episode guide from 'The Mandalorian' to 'The Book of Boba Fett'
No Newer Articles