Book Features

‘Full Flight’ interview: Ashley Schumacher discusses her favorite Disney movies, her high school band experience, and writing about grief

Abby Petree

Abby Petree has been writing for the Young Folks’ Books section for the past two years, but she’s been overanalyzing everything she reads and watches since day one. Seriously, don’t even bring up Beauty and the Beast. Outside of this website, she teaches 6th grade English in Northern California and works as a freelance writer and social media manager on the side.

Previous Article‘Home Team’ review: An embarrassing Hail Mary for Sean Payton
Next Article‘One Piece’ Chapter 1039 Manga Recap: A new era?