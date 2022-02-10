Book Features

February 2022 New Book Releases: Celebrating Black History Month

Little, Brown Books / Penguin Random House / Macmillan / HarperCollins / Simon & Schuster
Brianna Robinson

Brianna Robinson is a book publicist and Sarah Lawrence College alum. She lives in New York with too many books and two enthusiastic dachshunds named after a family member, dead presidents and one actor. You can find her on twitter @blrobins2.

Previous ArticleAlbum Review: Black Country, New Road reinvents itself in 'Ants From Up There'
Next Article'The Storyteller' review: Kathryn Williams depicts the importance of telling one's story