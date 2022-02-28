March 2022 New Book Releases: Celebrating Women’s History Month

Not only is March Women’s History Month in the United States but its also International Women’s Day on March 8th. What better time to celebrate women authors and characters? This March we’re fortunate to have a bounty of fabulous new releases to read and share, so as you celebrate the women in your life and honor the women who have fought for hard-won rights (and are still fighting), be sure to enjoy some of the best new releases of the month.

Farrar, Straus and Giroux BYR

The Lost Dreamer by Lizz Huerta (March 1)

Inspired by a fantastical ancient Mesoamerican world, Lizz Huerta’s debut explores the world of seers and dreamers in a patriarchal society. Indir’s dreamer lineage is in jeopardy when a new king takes the throne. Saya discovers there may be more to her seer abilities than she knows and that her abusive mother lets on. This unique story and world will enthrall readers of YA fantasy as they cheer for Indir and Saya, two incredible characters whose ferocity and strength make for an exciting start to this duology.

Feiwel and Friends

Travelers Along The Way: A Robin Hood Remix by Aminah Mae Safi (March 1)

Another gem in the Remixed Classics series, this book is a Robin Retelling for fans of historical fiction and adventure stories. Praised for being well-researched and thrilling, this book has all the makings of a fun, well-written page-turner.

St. Martin’s Griffin

The Suite Spot by Trish Doller (March 1)

Trish Doller is one of my favorite authors. Her ability to write emotional love stories with nuance and swoon is matched by her idyllic settings. The Suite Spot is a companion to her heartfelt and unforgettable novel, Float Plan. Like Float Plan, readers will become utterly invested in these characters, probably consume a few pages through some happy tears, and when it’s over, hug the book while desperately waiting for the next.

Oni Press

Chef’s Kiss by Jarrett Melendez, Danica Brine, Hank Jones, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (March 1)

Recent college graduate Ben is struggling to find a job that combines his passion for reading and writing. After another round of failed interviews, he stumbles upon a “help wanted-no experience necessary” sign in a restaurant window and applies. As he develops a crush on one of the other chefs and realizes he’s not so bad, he begins to wonder if maybe he can do something other than reading and writing for a job. This queer foodie romance is perfect for anyone who believes that the best romances involve food and baking or anyone who was obsessed with Oni’s Space Battle Lunchtime or spends too much time watching The Great British Baking Show (guilty of both).

Farrar, Straus and Giroux

One For All by Lilli Lainoff (March 8)

I’ve wanted to read this book since it was announced. A Three Musketeers Retelling and a chronically ill young woman who defies expectations and joins the training school to become a musketeer like her father where she finds family and a place to belong? I’m sold.

Delacorte

Great Or Nothing by Joy McCullough, Caroline Tung Richards, Tess Sharpe and Jessica Spotswood (March 8)

I’ll read anything Joy McCullough writes and I’ll urge anyone to read her books as well. When this WWI era Little Women retelling was announced, co-authored with Caroline Tung Richards, Tess Sharpe, and Jessica Spotswood, I wanted it on my shelf immediately. The unique structure and heartbreaking premise is enough to know that this book might destroy and uplift me, much like Joy’s Blood Water Paint did. I think I’m ready.

Balzar + Bray

From Dust, A Flame by Rebecca Podos (March 8)

This gorgeous Jewish contemporary fantasy is both sweeping and personal in scope. Hannah wakes up one morning to find herself transformed, a change that stems from a secret past and a family Hannah never knew. After her mother disappears to find answers, she and her brother, Gabe are left alone to look into their family history and figure out this new magic. Early in reading this book, you’ll realize that Rebecca Podos is an author to watch, with her beautiful, affecting writing and deft portrayal of the trauma of the past. Don’t miss out on this release.

Tor Books

The Kaiju Preservation Society by John Scalzi (March 8)

If you read science fiction, you’ll know John Scalzi. He’s the author of over multiple award-winning science fiction novels including Redshirts and Old Man’s War. He also runs a fantastic and often hilarious site, Whatever, where he gives a space for authors to share their Big Ideas behind their speculative fiction novels. The Kaiju Preservation Society is his first standalone novel in a while and has one of the best pandemic-era premises I’ve had the pleasure of encountering. A Jurassic Park-esque escapist novel set during a time where fiction was our only escape? Where an alternative world exists where Kaijus roam? One word: Epic.

Balzar + Bray

Messy Roots: A Graphic Memoir of a Wuhanese American by Laura Gao (March 8)

Author and illustrator Lauren Gao makes her debut with Messy Roots, a graphic novel based on her life. From her immigration from Wuhan, China, her desire to make the basketball team and her growing crushes on girls, Lauren is at times hilarious, insightful, and wise as she toggles between past and present. A must-read.

Berkley

Sadie On A Plate by Amanda Elliot (March 15)

Baking and cooking competition books are the best. There’s usually a lot of low stakes drama and conflict that makes for perfect, compulsive reading. But add a romantic element and you may have just created a fictional masterpiece. Its why books like Rosaline Palmer Takes The Cake by Alexis Hall and Sadie On A Plate are delicious. This is the perfect read for the incoming (hopefully) warmer weather, charming, and witty with an irresistible pair and mouthwatering diverse dishes.

Tor Books

The Bone Orchard by Sara A. Mueller (March 22)

This book had me at “gothic fantasy whodunit.” If like me, you love genre-bending speculative fiction, you need to add The Bone Orchard to your TBR. Charm is many things, a witch, a Madame, a concubine, and now the woman charged with solving the emperor’s murder. As he lay on his deathbed, he demands Charm choose which of his detestable sons should inherit the throne and which one is responsible for his impending death. Lush and haunting, this is a book I have a feeling we’ll be thinking about for long after we’re finished.

Soho Press

Refuse To Be Done: How To Write and Rewrite A Novel In Three Drafts by Matt Bell (March 22)

Many writers own an impressive collection of craft books. I know I do. And Matt Bell’s latest is definitely one that any writer should add to the collection. It serves as a step by step instruction for getting started, finishing, and editing your second and third draft in the revision process. Perfect for writers of all skill sets, this book will be invaluable for anyone setting out to write a novel.

Quill Tree Books

Message Not Found by Dante Medema (March 22)

I love this cover. It’s really beautiful and so detailed. Though its not the happiest premise, I’m intrigued by the idea of the novel too: two best friends who share everything until the sudden and tragic accident that kills one of them, a teenager who deals with her grief at the loss by building a chat bot to connect with her friend again and the way the technology starts to hint at secrets that lead to her death. I cannot wait to read this layered novel of friendship, secrets, and grief.

HarperTeen

Blood Scion by Deborah Falaye (March 8)

A epic, sweeping novel based on Yoruba culture, lore and mythology. A young woman with secret abilities must set her oppressed people free. You will clamor to finish this impressive and epic debut, desperate to see Sloane succeed and incinerate the injustice and brutality of her enemies.

Avon Books

Hook, Line, and Sinker by Tessa Bailey (March 1)

Tessa Bailey knows how to work a romance trope. Her books are rom-com gold and Hook, Line, and Sinker is the friends-to-lovers, player-turned-romantic dream combination. Whether you’re looking for a future beach read or you need a refreshing read after a long week–you’ll want to buy this Tessa Bailey book.

Feiwel & Friends

A Magic Steeped In Poison by Judy I. Lin (March 22)

For some tea enthusiasts, like myself, the drink brings a sense of calm and routine. I rarely start a morning without a cup of tea and sometimes even relax at night with tea and a good book. That’s how I know that a book about magic tea making? Totally up any tea-drinkers alley. Like K. O’Neill’s Tea Dragon Society but instead of a graphic novel its a YA fantasy book with high stakes. I’m enchanted already.

Redhook

Wild and Wicked Things by Francesca May (March 29)

I’ll admit, I wanted to read this one because of its gorgeous cover. The gold images against the black background is stunning and enticing, hinting at a glamorous and lush book within. I’m also intrigued at the idea of three different women on an island known for luxurious and glittering parties and the magic and scandal that follows them.

Simon and Schuster Books For Young Readers

Always Jane by Jenn Bennett (March 29)

I have a rule: when a new Jenn Bennett book comes out, I have to read it. Her books are the right combination of romantic, hopeful, and dramatic. I love the extra layer of emotion she adds to everything and I always feel better about myself after reading her words–like I too can have a life-changing summer or realize my full potential and find the love of my life if Jenn’s loveable protagonists can. Always Jane involves a love triangle, music festival, and a girl caught up in the middle.

Tu Books

Boys of The Beast by Monica Zepeda (March 29)

Last but not least, I would be remiss if I didn’t mention this debut by talented new writer, Monica Zepeda. The book won Lee and Low’s New Voices Award and follows three Mexican-American cousins on a road trip after their beloved Grandma passes away. The book explores loss, identity, and mental health deftly and with care. A must read for this month.