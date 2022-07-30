Book Features

August 2022 New Book Releases: Summer’s End

Little, Brown Books / Penguin Random House / Macmillan / HarperCollins / Simon & Schuster
Brianna Robinson

Brianna Robinson is a book publicist and Sarah Lawrence College alum. She lives in New York with too many books and two enthusiastic dachshunds named after a family member, dead presidents and one actor. You can find her on twitter @blrobins2.

Previous ArticleThe 7 must-see performances at 2022's Lollapalooza and where to watch them
No Newer Articles