August 2022 New Book Releases: Summer’s End

Sequels, sophomore novels, and thrilling reads. August brings the end of summer but it also brings a bounty of good books to add to your bookshelves. Get your library hold lists or book bags ready, this month has some wonderful and unputdownable selections. Read on to check out the August 2022 new book releases!

The Book Eater by Sunyi Dean (August 2)

If you like books about books (or people who eat books for sustenance), motherhood, trauma and queer identity, and acceptance, you might want to add this one to your TBR. This unique contemporary fantasy has great blurbs from other speculative fiction authors and has been highly anticipated since first announced.

Alliana, Girl of Dragons by Julie Abe (August 2)

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Julie Abe has had a busy summer of new releases–her contemporary YA romance, The Charmed List, came out last month. Alliana, Girl of Dragons is a standalone middle-grade fantasy, set in her whimsical Eva Evergreen world, and based on the Japanese Cinderella story.

Husband Material by Alexis Hall (August 2)

Sourcebooks

If you haven’t read (or listened) to Boyfriend Material by Alexis Hall, please stop and drop what you’re doing and get on that. It was such a sweet, funny rom-com and I was overjoyed to find out that there would be a sequel. After fake falling in love and then real-life falling in love, Luc and Oliver are feeling the pressure to get married. Can Luc get his stuff together to propose–is he ready to propose? I know I can’t wait to find out.

The Stars Between Us by Cristin Terrill (August 2nd)

Wednesday Books

Bridgerton meets Illuminae? I’m in. When the benefactor who provided for Vika and her sister suddenly passes away, Vika is invited to live on the glittery, luxurious planet as part of his will. But soon the benefactor’s heirs are being targeted and she has to work together with another mysterious heir, a young man named Sky, to uncover the identity of the attacker before her new lavish life is taken from her.

Blood Like Fate by Liselle Sambury (August 9)

Margaret K. McElderry Books

Blood Like Fate is the last book in a stunning duology about magic, love, and sacrifice. Can Voya save her family and community? Will she have to take down the boy she loves to save the Toronto witches from a nightmare future. With the second book out, this is the perfect chance to catch up on the first if you haven’t.

The Feeling of Falling In Love by Mason Deaver (August 16)

Scholastic

When Neil’s childhood best friend and current friend-with-benefits tells Neil he loves him, Neil has to find a last minute date to his brother’s wedding. Enter his roommate Wyatt, who after spending time together with Neil’s family, somehow, can see through Neil’s flaws. Might Wyatt actually come to love him despite his prickly attitude? And will Neil let Wyatt in?

The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna (August 23)

Berkley

A magical, happy fantasy novel about new love, found family, and witches. If you loved The House In The Cerulean Sea, this book has a similar warm feeling to it that will make you want to hug it afterward. Orphaned and raised by nannies and tutors who were made to forget her existence, thirty-one-year-old Mika is lonely. So when the opportunity to tutor three orphaned young witches at Nowhere House, she jumps on it. Surrounded by enigmatic neighbors and residents, Mika may actually find a place to belong at Nowhere House.

A Venom Dark and Sweet by Judy I. Lin (August 23)

Feiwel & Friends

The Book of Tea duology is one of the most original and well-written fantasies I’ve had the pleasure of reading. And after the conclusion of the first novel, A Magic Steeped In Poison, I know readers are desperate to find out what happens next. Magical, sweet, and with writing that will make you crave a cup of tea, this is not a series to miss.

Love On The Brain by Ali Hazelwood (August 23)

Berkley

Her first full length novel since her breakout debut, The Love Hypothesis, Love On The Brain is another enemies-to-lovers STEMinist novel. I can’t wait for Bee Königswasser and Levi Ward to fall in love, despite their past arch-nemesis status.

Belladonna by Adalyn Grace (August 30)

Little, Brown Books For Young Readers

Belladonna is a thrilling gothic-fantasy with romance, murder, and a deal with death. With Adalyn Grace’s trademark atmospheric writing, the irresistible romance we came to love in her previous book and a glimmer of Hades mythology, this might be one of the most anticipated releases of the summer.

Amari and the Great Game by B.B. Alston (August 30)

Balzar + Bray

Amari and the Night Brothers was one of my favorite books of last year and I’ve been thinking about the sequel non-stop since. I haven’t felt so excited to enter a new world in a long time and the fresh, exciting world of the Bureau of Supernatural Affairs has thrilled me just as Jessica Townsend’s Nevermoor series did when it first came out. I can’t wait to find out what happens on Amari’s next adventure, as she starts as a junior agent.

The Midnight Children by Dan Gemeinhart (August 30)

Henry Holt and Co. (BYR)

Any reader who experienced Dan Gemeinhart’s The Remarkable Journey of Coyote Sunrise knows what a special story it is. I’m sure The Midnight Children, about a group of runaways and the boy who finds his voice and place among them, will be just as heartfelt as his previous novel.