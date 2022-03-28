Book Features

April 2022 New Book Releases: Spring Forward with Books

Little, Brown Books / Penguin Random House / Macmillan / HarperCollins / Simon & Schuster
Brianna Robinson

Brianna Robinson is a book publicist and Sarah Lawrence College alum. She lives in New York with too many books and two enthusiastic dachshunds named after a family member, dead presidents and one actor. You can find her on twitter @blrobins2.

Previous Article'Only a Monster' review: Vanessa Len's debut novel is monstrously entertaining
Next Article'Humble Quest' review: Maren Morris's latest leans into country-pop with beautifully simplistic results