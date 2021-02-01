Movie Reviews

Sundance 2021: ‘Searchers’ is looking for love in all the online places

Asterlight
Jon Negroni

Jon Negroni is the author of The Pixar Theory and the novel Killerjoy, plus he hosts the weekly movie review podcast Cinemaholics and is the box office columnist for Atom Tickets. He's looking to get some sleep eventually.

Previous ArticleSundance 2021: 'Eight For Silver' delights with new werewolf lore
No Newer Articles