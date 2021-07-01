Movie Reviews

‘False Positive’ review: A24’s latest horror film is messy and uninspired

A24
Yasmin Kleinbart

Yasmin Kleinbart is a 20 something hiding in Orange County, California. She loves to watch movies with a craft beer in one hand and pad thai in the other.When she's not writing about entertainment, she's participating in nerd trivia at the bar or trying to beat the Water Temple in The Legend of Zelda.

Previous ArticleMarvel's Cinematic Universe keeps getting bigger, so when will it include more Latine people?
No Newer Articles