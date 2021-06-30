Movie Features

Marvel’s Cinematic Universe keeps getting bigger, so when will it include more Latine people?

Marvel
Pedro Luis Graterol

Pedro is a recently-graduated Political Science and Viola performance major from Linfield University. He writes about Venezuelan politics over at Cinco8 and Caracas Chronicles. And his legal signature includes the face of Sonic The Hedgehog.

Previous ArticleWarner Bros. Pictures releases trailer for ‘The Sopranos’ prequel, ‘The Many Saints of Newark’
No Newer Articles