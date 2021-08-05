Mary Elizabeth Winstead shows up ready to fight as ‘Kate’ in official trailer

Netflix released the official trailer for the action-packed film Kate Aug. 4. Taking place in Tokyo, someone unidentified poisons the assassin Kate (Mary Elizabeth Winstead,) leaving her with roughly 14 to 15 hours to live. Afterwards, Kate makes it her mission to get to the bottom of who poisoned her. She enters buildings gun blazing, anger-induced, all to find the answers she desires. Soon enough, she teams with a teenage sidekick who likes to speak what’s freely on her mind, informing Kate: “You’re like that person in a nightmare.”

Kate appears fearless, full of martial art skills, and not afraid of any men. Throughout the trailer, she’s also eager to attack the person who poisoned her and anyone who gets in her way—all in an intense time crunch.

Kate stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Tadanobu Asano, Miyavi, Michiel Huisman, Miku Martineau, Jun Kunimura, and Woody Harrelson. Written by Umair Aleem (Extraction) and produced by Bryan Unkeless (Project Power, Birds of Prey, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire), Kelly McCormick (Nobody, Shadow in the Cloud, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaws), and Patrick Newall (Cherry, Extraction, Mosul), fans of violent action movies may enjoy Kate.

Check out the official synopsis and official trailer below.

“Meticulous and preternaturally skilled, Kate is the perfect specimen of a finely tuned assassin at the height of her game. But when she uncharacteristically blows an assignment targeting a member of the yakuza in Tokyo, she quickly discovers she’s been poisoned, a brutally slow execution that gives her less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her killers. As her body swiftly deteriorates, Kate forms an unlikely bond with the teenage daughter of one of her past victims. Starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Woody Harrelson, and directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan, Kate follows a burned assassin’s furious pursuit of one last self-appointed job.”

Kate is slated to be released in select theaters and on Netflix Sept. 10.