Book Reviews

‘Radha & Jai’s Recipe for Romance’ review: Nisha Sharma explores joy, regret, and coming-of-age in her latest YA rom-com

Crown Books for Young Readers
Sabrien Abdelrahman

Sabrien Abdelrahman is a student at the College of William & Mary, where she also works as a Writing Resources Center consultant. When not obsessing over books, she is likely attempting some writing of her own or binging performance poetry videos on YouTube.

Previous ArticleMary Elizabeth Winstead shows up ready to fight as 'Kate' in official trailer
Next ArticleThe soul of the valley is on the line in 'Cobra Kai' season 4 trailer