Amazon introduces four thrillers in ‘Welcome To The Blumhouse’ trailer

Like other streaming platforms, Amazon Prime is getting ready for Halloween. The new supernatural thriller series, Welcome To The Blumhouse, breaks the stories into four films: Bingo Hell, Black As Night, Madres, and The Manor as two double features. While Amazon Prime will release Bingo Hell and Black As Night on Oct. 1, Madres and The Manor won’t be released until Oct. 8. Amazon released the official trailer for Welcome To The Blumhouse Aug. 24, and vampires serve as the main threat.

Bingo Hell is directed by Gigi Saul Guerrero (Netmare,) written by Shane McKenzie (Netmare,) Gigi Saul Guerrero, Perry Blackshear (The Siren,) and executively produced by Jason Blum (Get out, Evil Eye), Lisa Bruce (Evil Eye,) Jeremy Gold (Evil Eye,) Marci Wiseman (Evil Eye,) Raynor Shima (Netmare,) and Lauren Downey (Into the Dark.) The film stars Adriana Barraza, L. Scott Caldwell, Richard Brake, and Joshua Caleb Johnson.

The next Welcome To The Blumhouse film released the same day, Black As Night is directed by Maritte Lee Go (Phobias,) written by Sherman Payne (Shameless, Legacies,) executively produced by Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman, Lisa Bruce, Maggie Malina (The Main Event,) and Guy Stode (Evil Eye.) Black As Night stars Asjha Cooper, Fabrizio Guido, Mason Beauchamp, Abbie Gayle, Craig Tate, and Keith David.

After that comes Madres, directed by Ryan Zaragoza (Sterling,) written by Marcella Ochoa (Worry Dolls,) and Mario Miscione (Dark/Web, Circle,) and executively produced by Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman, Lisa Bruce, Sanjay Sharma, and Matthew Myers (Nocturne.) The film stars Tenoch Huerta, Ariana Guerra, Evelyn Gonzalez, Kerry Cahill, and Elpidia Carrillo.

Lastly, we have The Manor, directed and written by Axelle Carolyn (American Horror Story, The Haunting of Bly Manor, The Halloween Kid,) and executive produced by Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman, Lisa Bruce, Sandy King (Vampires Los Muertos,) and Richard J Bosner (Take The 10.) The Manor stars Barbara Hershey, Bruce Davison, Nicholas Alexander, Jill Larsen, Fran Bennett, and Katie Amanda Keane.

Official synopsis of Bingo Hell:

When a sinister figure threatens the residents of a low-income community, a feisty senior citizen tries to stop him in Bingo Hell, a wickedly original horror movie with a fiendishly funny twist. After 60-something neighborhood activist Lupita (Adriana Barraza) discovers that her beloved local bingo hall has been taken over by a mysterious businessman named Mr. Big (Richard Brake), she rallies her elderly friends to fight back against the enigmatic entrepreneur. But when her longtime neighbors begin turning up dead under grisly circumstances, Lupita suddenly discovers that gentrification is the least of her problems. Something terrifying has made itself at home in the quiet barrio of Oak Springs, and with each new cry of “Bingo!” another victim falls prey to its diabolical presence. As the cash prizes increase and the body count steadily rises, Lupita must face the frightening realization that this game is truly winner-takes-all.

Official synopsis of Black As Night:

A resourceful teenage girl leaves childhood behind when she battles a group of deadly vampires in Black as Night, an action-horror hybrid with a strong social conscience and a biting sense of humor. Fifteen years after Hurricane Katrina ravaged New Orleans, a new threat leaves its mark on the Big Easy in the form of puncture wounds on the throats of the city’s vulnerable displaced population. When her drug-addicted mom becomes the latest victim of the undead, 15-year old Shawna (Asjha Cooper) vows to even the score. Along with three trusted friends, Shawna hatches a bold plan to infiltrate the vampire’s mansion in the historic French Quarter, destroy their leader, and turn his fanged disciples back to their human form. But killing monsters is no easy task, and soon Shawna and her crew find themselves caught in a centuries-old conflict between warring vampire factions, each fighting to claim New Orleans as their permanent home.

Official synopsis of Madres

Beto (Tenoch Huerta) and Diana (Ariana Guerra), a young Mexican-American couple expecting their first child, move to a small town in 1970’s California where Beto has been offered a job managing a farm. Isolated from the community and plagued by confusing nightmares, Diana explores the rundown company ranch where they reside, finding a grisly talisman and a box containing the belongings of the previous residents. Her discoveries will lead her to a truth much stranger and more terrifying than she could have possibly imagined.

Official synopsis of The Manor

A malevolent force preys upon the residents of a sleepy nursing home in The Manor, a gothic tale of terror with a modern twist. When a mild stroke diminishes her ability to care for herself, Judith Albright (Barbara Hershey) moves to Golden Sun Manor, an assisted living facility with a sterling reputation. But despite the best efforts of the staff, and a budding friendship with fellow senior Roland (Bruce Davidson), strange occurrences and nightmarish visions convince Judith that a sinister presence is haunting the massive estate. As residents begin to die mysteriously, Judith’s frantic warnings are dismissed as fantasy. Even her devoted grandson Josh (Nicholas Alexander) thinks her fears are the result of dementia, not demons. With no one willing to believe her, Judith must either escape the confines of the manor, or fall victim to the evil that dwells within it.

Bingo Hell and Black As Night will be available on Amazon Prime Oct. 1. Madres and The Manor will be available on Amazon Prime Oct. 8.