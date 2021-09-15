Movie Reviews

‘Jagged’ review: An Alanis doc with some ironically good advice | TIFF 2021

Courtesy of TIFF
Jon Negroni

Based out of the San Francisco Bay Area, Jon Negroni is TYF’s resident film editor and lover of all things oxford comma. He’s the author of two novels and a book about Pixar movies, plus he hosts Cinemaholics, a weekly movie review podcast.

Previous Article'SkateBIRD' review: The birds and the boards
Next Article'Hellbound' review: A captivating supernatural horror series from the director of 'Train to Busan' | TIFF 2021