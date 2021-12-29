Movie Features

Ranking 2021 Movie Musicals

Abby Petree

Abby Petree has been writing for the Young Folks’ Books section for the past two years, but she’s been overanalyzing everything she reads and watches since day one. Seriously, don’t even bring up Beauty and the Beast. Outside of this website, she teaches 6th grade English in Northern California and works as a freelance writer and social media manager on the side.

Previous ArticleThe 12 Best Multiplayer Games of 2021
Next Article'The King's Man' review: This unexpected prequel takes a more serious, historical turn for the franchise