Sebastián Yatra Breaks New Ground With Dharma

After a three-year break in between albums, Latin pop star Sebastián Yatra has released his new album titled Dharma. We at the Young Folks had the pleasure of joining Sebastián as he celebrated the release of his new album and spoke in-depth about the meaning behind Dharma.

Now when it came to naming his new album Sebastián decided on Dharma due to it being the flipside of Kharma. Meaning the acceptance of reality, Sebastián uses Dharma as a way to showcase the lessons he has learned when it comes to the joys and pains of love.

Unlike his previous albums Mantra and Fantasia, Dharma is an album that has no specific genre to it. Instead, it invokes a blend of various Latin themes into its 17 song tracklist that brings the listener through a journey of love, heartbreak, and discovery.

Photo by Chelsea Bellini @ChelseaBellini

“This is an album without a genre as with each song you’re going to discover and hear something different…. Now more than ever I am being true to myself as an artist as I look to find new and exciting material and make sure I am not writing the same song twice.”

Dharma also showcases major collaborations with other Latin pop superstars such as Justin Quiles, Lenny Tavarez, Rauw Alejandro, and Natti Natasha. All of which will help supply the album with multiple chart-toppers for the Colombian megastar. But what is most apparent is that this album examines Sebastián on a much deeper and more personal level.

“The album is certainly a reflection of me… but the hope is that you are also able to see your own story in these songs as well.”

Photo by Chelsea Bellini @ChelseaBellini

With the album focusing so much on the psychological perspective of love found and love lost, Sebastián also gave the Young Folks some insight on what helps make a relationship flourish.

“It’s all about self-love. When your happiness depends on your relationship it doesn’t matter how great your partner is they will never be exactly what you want them to be. But if you understand you both are two different people, with different goals but both looking in the same direction with love that is what makes a relationship go.”

Advertisement

2022 will mark not only the release of Sebastián’s new album but also the year in which he makes his big-screen debut. Directed by Manolo Caro, Sebastián will star in the first musical series that Netflix has ever produced titled Once Upon a Time. Now if that were not enough already Sebastián might also walk away with some Oscar gold in 2022 for his hit song Dos Orugitas in Disney’s Encanto.



Dharma is now available on all platforms.