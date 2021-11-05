Lucy Hale shines in ‘The Hating Game’ trailer, despite giving the entire plot away

Based on the best-selling, beloved romance novel by Sally Thorne, Entertainment Tonight exclusively released the trailer for The Hating Game on November 5. The story follows Lucy Hutton (Lucy Hale) and Joshua Templeton (Austin Sowell), who have worked as secretaries in the same office for many years, despite loathing each other.

While watching the trailer, you’re basically watching the entire story unfold. It opens with a voice-over of Lucy explaining her passionate hate for Josh. This quickly turns into dirty dreams about him. They start a relationship, and then it all falls apart in less than two minutes. There’s not much left to the imagination, except the ending, but you can see what’s coming.

If you devoured the book, however, like I did, you already know the plot and have been waiting on the edge of seat for this movie. And it looks awesome. The casting is fantastic, with sizzling chemistry between the two leads.

The film is directed by Peter Hutchings and written by Christian Mengert. In addition to Hale and Sowell, it stars Sakina Jaffrey (House of Cards), Corbin Bernsen (Psych), and Nicholas Baroudi (Person of Interest).

Official synopsis:

Resolving to achieve professional success without compromising her ethics, Lucy embarks on a ruthless game of one-upmanship against cold and efficient nemesis Joshua, a rivalry that is complicated by her growing attraction to him.

The Hating Game will be available in theaters and on VOD on December 10.

