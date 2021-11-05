Movie News

Lucy Hale shines in ‘The Hating Game’ trailer, despite giving the entire plot away

Vertical Entertainment
Abby Petree

Abby Petree has been writing for the Young Folks’ Books section for the past two years, but she’s been overanalyzing everything she reads and watches since day one. Seriously, don’t even bring up Beauty and the Beast. Outside of this website, she teaches 6th grade English in Northern California and works as a freelance writer and social media manager on the side.

Previous Article'Doom Patrol' 3x9 review: 'Evil Patrol' Leaves Something to be Desired
Next ArticleAlbum Review: Megan Nash Releases ‘Soft Focus Futures’