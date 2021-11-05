TV Reviews

‘Doom Patrol’ 3×9 review: ‘Evil Patrol’ Leaves Something to be Desired

Chloe Bernstein

Chloe Bernstein is a 21-year-old student at SUNY Old Westbury in the undergraduate program, pursuing dual English and American Studies degrees. Chloe enjoys reading and films, citing her inspirations as Charles Dickens, Margaret Atwood, and Sofia Coppola. Her favorite television shows include Doctor Who, Mad Men, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and The Vampire Diaries. Ms. Bernstein enjoys analyzing films, television and books hoping to one day get a job as a writer in Manhattan.

Previous ArticleNew Music: Rosk Releases Swanky “Anxiety”
Next ArticleLucy Hale shines in 'The Hating Game' trailer, despite giving the entire plot away