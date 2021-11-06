Music Reviews

Album Review: Megan Nash Releases ‘Soft Focus Futures’

Megan Nash
Randy Radic

Left Coast author and writer. A cigar smoker, he keeps snakes as pets. Author of numerous true crime books written under the pen name of John Lee Brook.

Previous ArticleLucy Hale shines in 'The Hating Game' trailer, despite giving the entire plot away
No Newer Articles