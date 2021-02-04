TYF Music Podcast: 2020 in Review

It’s been a while since The Young Folks last hosted a music podcast, but we’ve decided to bring that feature back for a review of the albums that got us through 2020. This episode is hosted by TYF music editor Ryan Gibbs and features music writers Mark Wesley and Jon Winkler, and features discussion on the site’s Top 50 Albums of 2020 list, albums we are looking forward to in 2021, our thoughts on the 2021 Grammy nominations and more.

If you liked this episode let us know! We’re thinking about making podcasts like these a regular part of the music section again and we are looking for reader feedback on whether that would be of interest, and what topics you’d like us to cover.