Interview: Jamie Lee Harrison

UK artist Jamie Lee Harrison recently released his second single of 2021, entitled “Better With You,” which follows on the heels of this year’s “Say It Out Loud.” The pair of singles provide an appetizer for Jamie’s headline concert at the Tyne Theatre and Opera House in New Castle on August 22.

Produced by Paul Whalley and written by Jamie, Whalley, and Joe Killington, “Better With You” opens on a delicious pop melody brimming with breezy, feel-good vibes. The contagious rhythm infuses the tune with a captivating, bouncy cadence as Jamie’s vibrant voice infuses the lyrics with alluring flavors of emotional charisma. Born in Newcastle, Jamie developed his infectious sound over time, followed by appearing on Britain’s Got Talent in 2017. After wowing audiences on BGT, he began releasing singles to vast acclaim, picking up a feature article in The Chronicle, along with other media outlets. Right now, Jamie is readying more new music, preparing to perform a series of live shows, and working on his debut EP, slated for release in 2022.

The Young Folks caught up with Jamie Lee Harrison to ply him with questions about how “Better With You” came together, his songwriting process, and what he’s listening to these days.

What inspired your new single “Better With You?”

Jamie Lee Harrison: I wanted to write a track that still had an organic feel with guitars, but with more of a summery feel in the production. I got together with two amazing musicians Joe Killington and Paul Whalley, we started jamming, and ‘Better With You’ was born! This one was written during lockdown when studios were closed. I did a writing session over zoom with Joe and Paul and it turned out pretty well!

How did you get started in music? What’s the backstory there?

JLH: I was always singing as a young kid, but when I got to high school it wasn’t the cool thing to do so I stuck to singing in my bedroom. Whilst I was at uni in Leeds, I started busking and that’s where I met my first ever manager. I started to do gigs and that’s when I realized you can actually be an artist for a living without being a huge star. I’ve never looked back.

Which musicians/vocalists influenced you the most?

JLH: Growing up, I had a huge range when it came to taste in music. I loved old school dance, Michael Jackson, ABBA, and even rap. I always remember my gran bought me a Frankie Valli album and I honestly think that ignited my passion for music.

What’s your songwriting process?

JLH: I always start with a piano or guitar, mumble some random words until I have a melody, then lyrics always come last for me. I have endless voice notes on my phone of me humming random rubbish which never gets turned into a song!

Did your sound evolve naturally over time, or did you push it in a certain direction?

JLH: Whenever somebody asks me what my genre is, or what style of music I make I always struggle to give an answer. I’m passionate about making music and singing, so for me if a song sounds good, I go with it; so, I’ve never pushed my sound in a direction or even written to a specific style.

How do you keep your sound fresh?

JLH: I have to give credit to the producers I work with. I’m really lucky to work with some amazing people. If I could go back in time, I’d learn production!

Which artists in your opinion are killing it right now?

JLH: Thanks to the amazing world of streaming, I’ve discovered some unreal artists and songs! At the minute, I’m loving Emie Nathan, Newfamiliar, and Faouzia.

Do you have a guilty music and/or entertainment pleasure?

JLH: Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday album, I could sing you every word now…

What can your fans expect from you over the next six months?

JLH: I’m planning on a few more singles over the rest of this year along with lots more shows!

