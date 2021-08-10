Hotel Blue Releases swanky “The Blue Hotel”

Hotel Blue unveils a brand-new single, “The Blue Hotel,” a track from their forthcoming album, Big Night in Byzantium, an album twenty years in the making.

Big Night in Byzantium chronicles the passage through an emotional landscape of magical realism, while “The Blue Hotel” refers to a refuge where leaving is unfeasible because all the doors return to The Blue Hotel in a recursive loop.

“You might leave tomorrow but how would you ever tell / When every door you walk through leads to The Blue Hotel.”

Hotel Blue is the brainchild of multi-Grammy winner and Golden Globe-nominated record producer and songwriter Charlie Midnight and double Grammy winner producer Marc Swersky, who has worked with Hilary Duff, Joe Cocker, Whitney Houston, and Aaron Carter, along with a host of others.

On his part, Charlie Midnight has written, conceptualized, and produced albums selling over 50 million copies, including artists such as James Brown, Barbra Streisand, Joni Mitchell, Joe Cocker, Billy Joel, Hilary Duff, Jamey Johnson, Idina Menzel, Katie Perry, Britney Spears, Cher, Seal, Andrea Bocelli, and Christina Aguilera.

Charlie’s memoir, covering his celebrated career in the music industry, entitled Deserve’s Got Nothing To Do With It, will release on September 7 via Mascot Books.

The memoir mirrors Charlie’s credo, “To never look back and say ‘what if’ but to look around and say ‘what now’ and to look ahead and say ‘what next’ and let the creating and the doing be an end in and of itself and most importantly to ‘let your passion fuel you.’”

“The Blue Hotel” begins with a baritone voice counting down the tempo rolling into a dark, bluesy melody conjuring up memories of The Addams Family. Spooky guitars and a rambling swing-flavored piano imbue the tune with rolling, wickedly sleazy colors.

Lusciously portentous vocals, rife with deep rasping textures, give the lyrics an eerie, ominous ambiance.

“He said I’ll gladly do my part / But I would not spoil your pretty lips with memories like mine / Don’t ask me where the years have gone / I’ve lost all track of time / But I know where the food is hot / And yes the rooms are clean / And you can get most anything / Anything but sleep / I know you once were famous / But no I will not tell / Cause everybody’s nobody down at the Blue Hotel.”

At once spectral and mysterious, “The Blue Hotel” teems with unbridled blues-rock indulgence topped by the delicious redolence of brio-laced vocals.

