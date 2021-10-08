Album Review: Jon Patrick Walker Releases ‘The Rented Tuxedo & Other Songs’

Singer-songwriter and actor Jon Patrick Walker unveils his brand-new album, The Rented Tuxedo & Other Songs, a nine collection of songs conjuring up suggestions of David Bowie, Simon & Garfunkel, the Beatles, Bob Dylan, and Bruce Springsteen.

Although based in Los Angeles, Walker recorded the album in Nashville, working with producer Roger Moutenot and an assembly of Nashville’s elite musicians.

A distinguished actor, who has appeared on television and in films, Walker’s most recent stint was playing King George for the national tour of Hamilton. Yet despite his distinction as an actor, he has a passion and innate talent for music, having released his 2013 debut LP, The Guilty Party, followed by People Going Somewhere, an EP, You And I, and Welcome to the Edge Times.

Highlights on his latest effort include “Auto-Tune My Love,” a deliciously creamy alt-country tune reminiscent of George Strait and Randy Travis. A drawling steel guitar accompanies Walker’s affluent, velvety tones as a shuffling beat drives the rhythm.

“The Stars, the Moon & The Sun” blends a buttery steel guitar with Walker’s impassioned vocals, summoning up memories of John Lennon covering Leon Russell. “The Rented Tuxedo” rolls out on dark colors topped by Walker’s deep, hushed voice, imbuing the lyrics with mysterious savors.

“Looking For Eggs” merges touches of Pearl Jam with traces of Dylan on a blue-flavored melody rippling with tinges of psychedelic guitars, drifting, and oozing with crying surfaces. Walker’s dreamy vocals give the lyrics a melancholic aroma.

The final track, “Love To You,” starts slowly and gathers resonance as twangy guitars push out shiny coloration. Walker’s sing-song voice injects the lyrics with a visceral leisurely flow, narrating his desire to make love to a beautiful woman.

Authentically alt-country yet laced with singular country-pop and indie-rock traits, The Rented Tuxedo & Other Songs offers stylish melodies and swanky vocals.

