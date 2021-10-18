New Music: Mama Said Releases “Diamonds & Cigarettes”

NorCal rock band Mama Said unveils “Diamonds & Cigarettes”, a track from Change in the Weather, their upcoming debut album, releasing in 2022.

Co-written and produced by Jim McGorman in Los Angeles during the onset of the pandemic, if “Diamonds & Cigarettes” depicts the quality of Change in the Weather, it promises to be an outstanding album.

Made up of Jennifer Knight (vocals), Latifa Reeves (vocals), and Derek Bromley (guitar), Mama Said’s sound melds retro flavors of ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s rock into delicious sonic confections because of the amalgamation of two bewitching female voices.

Explaining the song, Derek Bromley says, “Who’s been there—the unlikely love that shouldn’t work for so many reasons, yet somehow does, for now. The tension of our own past “opposites attract“ relationships was the inspiration behind this song. Lyrically, we had fun exploring the unlikely combinations and the visuals they evoked—love by a thousand cuts, dancing on quicksand—the joy/elation/fulfillment undercut by the unstable foundation, sense of foreboding, and deeper knowledge that this won’t likely work. Instrumentally, the blues-based lead lines create and release tension over an otherwise pop-oriented arrangement, building to the atmospheric bridge which provides a moment of bliss, before resolving.”

The highlight of “Diamonds & Cigarettes” is the deliciously evocative voice of Jennifer Knight, at once cashmere and smoky, offering posh textures and polished tones buffed with edgy nuances. It’s one of those ear-worm voices that continue to run through your head.

A sumptuous rhythm topped by glistening colors and Bromley’s glossy guitar inflections, along with soft glowing harmonies, reveal vague, luscious hints of yacht rock and dream-pop savors. The flow and pressure of the song, while low-slung, emanates alluring hues and luxurious washes of leitmotifs.

Marvelously wrought, superbly produced, and capped by the opulent vocals of Jennifer Knight, “Diamonds & Cigarettes” is a gem.

Follow Mama Said Website | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify

Advertisement