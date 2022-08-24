Music Reviews

‘HOLY FVCK’ review: Demi Lovato’s return to rock is a brutally honest adrenaline rush

Demi Lovato - HOLY FVCK
Island Records
Isis Prince

Isis (or Izzy) is a twenty-two year old writer with a love for music and pop culture. When they aren't writing, they enjoy photography and discovering new artists.

Previous ArticleHouse of the Dragon After Show S1E1: 'The Heirs of the Dragon' [Podcast]
No Newer Articles