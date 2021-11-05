Music Premiere: Chris Zurich Releases “You’re My Crutch”

New York City-based singer-songwriter Chris Zurich introduces his brand-new single, “You’re My Crutch,” produced by Brent Kolatalo, who has worked with everyone from Kanye West, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar to Lorde.

Talking about the song, Chris says, “It’s the story of a lukewarm relationship that over time develops into something more meaningful. A crutch is a two-sided word. In the beginning, they could be something you fall back on, while in the end, they become someone who holds you up when you most need it. They are your support. They become your rock. Not all relationships start out in a linear way – and ‘You’re My Crutch’ is a tribute to that. Where you may be reluctant towards someone in the beginning, over time you create experiences that solidify a bond, and that person ends up being someone you can really depend on.”

While many musicians lamented being sidelined from the road during the pandemic lockdown, there were silver linings galore for indie artists like Chris Zurich, a fast-emerging NYC based singer-songwriter who, true to his character and the uplifting vibe of his songs, tried to look at the bright side despite months of no work or live gigs. “I tried to look at COVID as a unique experience,” he says. “When else are you going to be mandated to stay home to work on your craft? In some ways, it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to grow and develop.”

Chris’ previous releases, “Destinations,” “A Road to Find You,” “Lord, I’ve Changed,” and “You And I”, have collected close to 1 million Spotify streams and more than 600,000 video views.

Big numbers for someone who played in punk bands while growing up in Pennsylvania and left a successful band in Philly to follow his dream in the Big Apple. When he arrived in NYC, Chris sidestepped the usual ‘day job’ archetype and began busking on New York’s subway platforms, going from $40 per day to $100 per hour to hundreds per day.

Chris explains, “The cool thing about the subway is you create your own stage and can perform any time of day, with just a guitar and amplification. It was a challenge to psych myself into playing there at first, but once people started responding positively to my voice and performances, I became more confident. I learned a lot about what people like and don’t like to hear, how to draw in that first crop of people and get them to pull out their phones so others pass by and wonder what they’re missing. I call it the ‘art of learning how to accumulate a crowd.’”

Now focused on his solo career, Chris believes he’s “becoming,” creating genuine music of significance.

He shares, “That’s my only benchmark – if it feels good and says something truthful and not banal, or obvious. I always feel that the committed artists with a vision make the music they wish existed. So, I feel there’s something missing in the cultural/musical landscape right now and I want to be part of the solution for that. I want my music to have an impact and be part of a larger conversation – because it’s more than just music to me, it’s about writing and singing songs that speak to a larger cultural zeitgeist.”

“You’re My Crutch” travels on a gentle, glistening guitar topped by Chris’ delicious tenor, imbuing the lyrics with impassioned timbres.

Sometimes I, I feel like / You’re only there because I / Can’t tell you what I feel / The truth is just too real / I never wanted you to stay / But every time I push away / You have the right words on your mind / And we delay this one more time.”

Crisp syncopated drums give the rhythm a subtle cadence as layers of tender colors infuse the melody with alluring sparkling sounds. Radiant backing harmonies add lustrous depth and dimension, highlighting Chris’s luscious vocals. Soft, velvety breakdowns alter the tide of the melody, suffusing the tune with warm coloration.

Heartfelt lyrics, an alluring rhythm, and the affluent voice of Chris Zurich merge to make “You’re My Crutch” a refreshingly tantalizing song.

