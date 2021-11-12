Album Review: Alberta & The Dead Eyes Releases ‘YOU SAID SOMETHING’

Blues outfit Alberta & The Dead Eyes drops a new album today, entitled YOU SAID SOMETHING.

When first put together, Alberta, aka David Boone, and the Dead Eyes, aka Erik Washington (drums), and Bhuti Bhuti (bass), cut their teeth on the road and then laid down tracks for an entire album during the pandemic.

On the new album, they added Ashlan Ounanian (lap steel, percussion) to the lineup, enhancing the band’s sound and overall sonic scope.

Encompassing 10-tracks, entry points on the album include “Whistle Me This,” which opens on an alt-metal mishmash of sounds and then flows into a drowsy blues number, as if Bob Dylan decided to play New Orleans style blues.

The bassline on “See Saw” recalls the bassline in Humble Pie’s “I Don’t Need No Doctor,” when Steve and the gang are jamming. The flow of this song blends hints of jazz and dark blues into a lazy yet potently alluring track. Drawling, almost nonchalant vocals give the lyrics charming timbres.

“Belly” carries a rhumba-like sway, while “Much” allows Ashlan to demonstrate her prowess on the lap steel, infusing the tune with drawling, crying hues as scratchy vocals give the lyrics gentle flavors. On the chorus, luscious harmonies take precedence and change the feel of the song from subdued to upbeat.

A dark, vibrating bassline opens “Blush,” while snapping fingers provide the percussive beats. This track exudes tasty, sleazy layers of coloration.

The final track, “Nice,” rolls out on a driving rhythm topped by abrasive vocals. The lap steel and wailing guitars form scrumptious bluesy leitmotifs. This is one of the album’s best tracks.

Vaguely reminiscent of Bob Dylan, The Band, and Leon Russell, Alberta & The Dead Eyes’ sound is unique and charming – an inimitable sound akin to countrified blues.

