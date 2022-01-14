New Music: Rich Jacques Releases “Montecito”

Producer and singer-songwriter Rich Jacques introduces his brand-new single/music video, “Montecito.”

Jacques explains, “At the beginning of the pandemic, in 2020, I had an unrelated health scare and decided to move out of Los Angeles. My dear friends Renee and Paul invited me to come and live with them and their family while I created a lot of new habits and got back to health. It was a life-changing experience. Their generosity, support, and friendship were truly humbling.”

He goes on, adding, “Montecito really is one of the most beautiful places in the world, And now has a whole new meaning to me. I wrote this song with the amazing Scott Effman about the experience. This is my love letter to Renee, Paul, Meelie, RAB, and Montecito.”

Having collaborated with artists like Gold Kimono, Colin Hay, Glen Phillips, Maya Rudolph, and Peter Katz, Jacques won a Grammy Award in 2017 for his collaboration with Lisa Loeb on Feel What U Feel.

Jacque’s velvety, evocative voice blended with simple, yet lush production occasioned his music appearing in commercials for Honda and XBOX, as well as television and film, including Grey’s Anatomy and The Breakup.

In 2020, he released his profound album, Joy Follows Like a Shadow That Never Leaves.

“Montecito” opens on soft, gleaming guitars riding a light, tapping beat as Jacques’ crème de la crème voice imbues the lyrics with plush timbres, smooth, warm, and gentle. Effortless leitmotifs, layered tenderly atop one another, give the harmonics a glowing palette of color.

“Lost my heart when I left my place / The coffeeshops all looked the same / So I told my friends that I’m on my way / Said I’d go to Montecito / The purple flowers and sunburnt beach / Seem so far but it’s still in reach / So I told my friends that’s where I’ll be / Think I’m home in Montecito.”

The video, directed by Heather Seybolt, merges seamlessly with the exquisite music to form a magical audio-visual experience. “Montecito” is at once beautifully wrought and bewitching.

