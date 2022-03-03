New Music: Clinton Fearon and Naya Rockers Drop “Guiding Star”

Legendary pioneer of roots reggae Clinton Fearon releases his brand-new single, “Guiding Star,” via Naya Records.

Talking about “Guiding Star,“ Clinton shares, “I love how the simplicity of the riddim carries the emotions all along the song, it brings back a lot of memories to heart and soul. I’m happy how the song turned out.”

Joining him on the track are Naya Rockers, the house band for Naya Records. The foundation of Naya Rockers revolves around Nathan Sabanayagam (drums) and Nate Edgar (bass), who have individually and together spent the past two decades touring and recording with the foundation of reggae including The Skatalites, Stephen Marley, John Brown’s Body, Kiddus I, Barrington Levy, Bushman, Earl Chinna Smith, Ernie Smith, Big Youth, Junior Reid, The Congos, Johnny Clarke, Ken Boothe, Mikey General, Tinga Stewart, The Toasters, as well as rising stars such as Kenyatta Hill, Asadenaki Livingston, Blakkamoore, Addis Pablo, Iba Mhar, Hector Lewis, and Jah’Mila Smith.

Clinton Fearon emerged in the late ‘60s in Kingston, Jamaica, playing with the Gladiators. During his 20 years with the band, he wrote many memorable roots reggae songs, and worked with producers like Coxsone Dodd at Studio One, along with producing timeless basslines for artists such as Yabby You, Jimmy Riley, Max Romeo, Junior Byles, and a host of others.

“Guiding Star” opens on alluring percussion topped by Clinton’s inimitable voice, imbuing the lyrics with authentic reggae savors. A measured rhythm made up of a potent one-drop beat and subterranean bassline infuse the tune with a fat, undulating flow.

At once tropical and wickedly alluring, “Guiding Star” delivers delicious leitmotifs, immense rhythm, and the deluxe tones of Clinton Fearon.

