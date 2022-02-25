New Music: Walshy Releases “Tranquility”

After releasing his debut single, “Glass Case,” hip-hop artist Walshy is back with his follow-up single, “Tranquility,” which is the first song from a collaborative audio project by Walshy expected to release later this year.

Talking about “Tranquility,” Walshy shares, “It was written as a self-reminder to not stress about relationships or the future; to take a step back and relax when your mind is clouded full of pressures which are often out of your control.”

“Tranquility” features Dublin rapper Pager the Sloth and subtle singer eda.

Prior to going solo, Walshy was one-half of the London/Dublin duo Caleb & Walshy, who initially attracted attention with their album, Terminal 27, followed by later dropping “Lover’s Leap” with rapper Shiv.

The upcoming video, directed by Rafa Muñoz, was shot at a park called “The Jacko” in Dublin, Walshy’s go-to place for peace of mind. The group captured feelings of peace, calmness, and serenity by surrounding themselves with vast green spaces, lakes, and forested areas.

“Tranquility” opens with Walshy talking on the phone with an agent at a temp agency. He’s looking for a job. Emerging sparkling colors, along with a simple beat, enter. A jazz-flavored melody with hints of dream-pop, riding a mid-tempo hip-hop rhythm (fat, rolling bassline, and tight, crisp percussion) gives the tune a casual feel as Walshy’s smooth flow imbues the lyrics with nonchalant textures.

Pager the Sloth’s deeper timbres, eda’s soulful, luminous voice, and refined guitar riffs from PCG Beats, infuse the song with stylish savors bordering on chill.

Low-slung and cool, “Tranquility” demonstrates the musical talent, creativity, and luscious flow of Walshy, who is an artist to keep an eye on.

