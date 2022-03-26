Album Review: The Grand Southern – ‘Don’t Say Anything’

Laurel Canyon’s The Grand Southern releases their new indie-folk album, Don’t Say Anything, the culmination of three years of writing and recording.

The Grand Southern comprises Dash Hutton (vocals, drums) and Jesse Tyre Karp (vocals, guitar). Hutton has worked with HAIM, Wires On Fire, and Slang Chickens, while Tyre Karp played guitar for Cool Water Canyon and The Estate.

The Grand Southern released two tracks, “Good Things” and “Not My Time,” which appeared on ABC’s Nashville and A&E’s Bates Motel. Two of their songs were featured on FX’s Married. They followed by releasing their EP, Traded Heaven. The title track from the EP was featured in Billboard Magazine and amassed over 2,000,000 streams.

Special guest musicians on Don’t Say Anything include guitarists Dylan Day and Nate Mercereau, pedal steel legend Greg Leisz, Griffin Goldsmith (drums), Gus Seyffert (bass), and Tommy King (keyboards, piano, organ).

Encompassing 10-tracks, entry points on the album include “Wherever You Go,” a wonderful indie-folk tune vaguely reminiscent of Simon & Garfunkel because of the delicious vocals and soft hues of sonic colors. “Born To Break” elevates the duo’s sound to the level of folk-rock and conjures up, for some reason, hints of Roy Orbison blended with Poco. The vocals, slightly nasal yet sumptuous, imbue the lyrics with luscious tangs.

“Fucked Up Over You” travels on low-slung scintillating, creamy hues as an organ glides underneath. A gently growling guitar delivers scrummy textures, at once dirty and luminous. The feel and flow of the song are both alluring and tinged with dark savors.

“Love Will Find A Way” opens on a slow, deep, thumping rhythm as the organ provides glowing tendrils of coloration and the whisper-like vocals imbue the lyrics with regret and longing. The swampy blues intro to “After All” gives the song a tasty, slushy vein that rolls through the song. Gospel-like vocal harmonies inject the tune with velvety, radiant tones.

With Don’t Say Anything, The Grand Southern delivers grand SoCal-flavored indie-folk.

