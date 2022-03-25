Music news: Chasing Luma releases “motions”

Indie-pop artist chasing luma, aka Luke MacDonald, introduces his brand-new track, “Motions.”

Prior to chasing luma, Luke MacDonald was a gold-certified dance music producer. Although successful in electronic music, he felt a deep disconnect between his personal mantra and the music he was creating. Following a protracted period of writer’s block and creative upheaval, Luke found his way back to simple musical passion. Renewing his pledge to songwriting, while maintaining his admiration for dance music, he conceived chasing luma.

chasing luma shares, chasing luma shares, “In the process of trying to forget everything I once knew about creating music and starting from scratch, I was met with a lot of frustration and roadblocks. At the time of writing this song, I was not in a particularly healthy headspace. So, I dealt with that in one of the only ways I knew how to – which was to plug my guitar into an amp, set up a microphone on a stand, and to belt out my frustrations — and just hoping something good would come out of me.”

chasing luma amalgamates the energy of modern electronic music with the wistful nostalgia of contemporary indie music, evoking emotions in equal parts through both story-telling and sonic excellence.

Releasing his debut single, “bittersweet,” chasing luma now follows with “motions,” which blends alt-pop savors with undulating synth clauses crowned by warm, indulgent vocals.

“motions” opens on exotic, almost industrial beats rolling into an indie-pop-flavored melody. Gleaming sonic accents fill the tune with creamy, sparkling coloration as chasing luma’s velvety tenor imbues the lyrics with delicious tones. Shimmering breakdowns shift the harmonic flow and then elevate to smooth, glittering washes of sound.

“It seems like I can’t figure it out / I’m not helping you out / I’m just pulling myself a bit deeper / I’m not trying to choose.”

Akin to dream-pop infused with effervescent energy, “motions” delivers captivating harmonic textures, providing a luscious matrix for chasing luma’s alluring voice.

Advertisement

Follow chasing luma Instagram | Twitter | SoundCloud | Spotify