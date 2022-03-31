Ryan Kennedy Unveils Music Video for “Heartbreaker”

Québécois singer-songwriter Ryan Kennedy recently released the music video, “Heartbreaker,” a track from his latest album, Libertine.

With Libertine, Ryan goes in a bit of a new direction. Rather than his normal folk style, he merges pop, country, rock, and tinges of disco.

A native of Morin-Heights in Quebec’s Laurentian region, Ryan Kennedy found a passion for music in his early childhood. Initially discovered during the 2015 season of La Voix, before being invited to The Voice France in 2018, released two albums – Love Is Gold and Home Fires – both of which collected vast praise from numerous outlets.

“Heartbreaker” opens on a low-slung elegant piano emanating melancholic colors. Ryan’s evocative voice, at once slightly raspy and flavored by gospel-lite timbers, infuses the lyrics with passionate savors, riddled with hues of aching blushes.

“Love me for all the right reasons / Love me day and night / Don’t leave now … I don’t need another / To teach me how to love you / I don’t need a heartbreaker / To light my fire / Honey, make sure next time you go / Honey, make sure next time you go / You’ll take me with you.”

Brimming with longing and the sorrow of unrequited love, there’s a lonely sense of imminence running through “Heartbreaker.”

The video depicts Ryan, accompanied by only a pianist, standing in the studio singing into a microphone. The starkness of the visuals suffuses the music with fragile, almost desiccated solitude, mirroring the song’s wistful lyrics.

At once sad and impassioned, “Heartbreaker” is a beautiful song.

