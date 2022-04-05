Nick de la Hoyde Releases “Devotion”

Sydney, Australia-based alt-pop artist Nick de la Hoyde recently released his single, “Devotion,” via Gatcombe Music, a song centering on living in the moment rather than allowing ambition to take control of your life.

Nick explains, “It’s so easy to get so wrapped up in where you want to be and the future that you envisioned for yourself that the rest just turns to noise. ‘Devotion’ is a track about that drive, that ambition, that blocks out everything around you. The journey becomes non-existent – it’s all about reaching the final ambition. All it takes is the right person to make you open your eyes to the love and the journey you were shutting out.”

Written and recorded with brothers/producers Joseph and Timothy de la Hoyde, Nick not only performs as a solo artist but is also part of D.E.L with his brothers. Since coming together as D.E.L, the threesome has released numerous singles and EPs, along with writing and co-writing for international artists on major labels, including Sony, City Pop, and Universal.

As a solo artist, Nick performed at Rolling Loud Miami, where he shared the stage with Post Malone and Travis Scott and opened for Max’s Downunder Tour. Along with winning awards at the IMAs, Nick has partnered with brands such as Seiko Watches, Hard Rock Café, Puma, Beats by Dre, Red Bull, and ASOS, as well as being featured on elite outlets such as MTV, Billboard, The Source, and The Huffington Post.

With over 280,000 followers on Instagram and more than 200,000 followers o TikTok, Nick is a social media juggernaut, whose music appeals to an international audience.

“Devotion” opens on cutting blasts of color riding a thumping kick-drum as Nick’s cashmere yet potent voice infuses the lyrics with profound passion and quixotic textures. The feel and mood of the tune ripple with swaying, sensual energy.

“Devotion” reveals Nick de la Hoyde’s innermost aching hunger for love.

