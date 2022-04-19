Album Review: Dario Lessing Releases ‘Frequency’

Berlin-based piano virtuoso, producer, and singer Dario Lessing releases his brand-new album, Frequency, revealing the concept that every person has his/her own frequency they are sending out constantly. When individuals’ frequencies collide, they influence each other, creating new waves, and forming something new.

Frequency features six different vocalists with international backgrounds from the US (Stimulus) to Australia (James Chatburn), New Zealand (Graham Candy), Austria (Rezar), and of course Germany (SHAMS, Mario).

Since his first release via Deutsche Grammophon in 2019, Lessing has collaborated with other producers such as Robert Koch, Andrew Applepie, and AK, as well as working on alt-pop projects like Better Days EP with Rezar. Meanwhile, his monthly listeners on Spotify went from zero to more than 400,000 as he became known as one of Berlin’s promising new talents in the realm of neo-classical/alternative music.

Encompassing 11-tracks, entry points on Frequency include “Overflow,” featuring James Chatburn, which opens on a low-slung, graceful piano as Chatburn’s high tenor imbues the lyrics with soft sonic textures, at once tender and oh so beautiful.

“Dreamer” with Graham Candy rides an infectious lo-fi rhythm topped by antiphonal melodic flows as percolating colors add suffusing accents. Glowing, creamy vocal harmonies give the song depth and dimension.

“Shepherd,” featuring SHAMS, travels on swirling, neo-classical hues segueing into a luscious, measured rhythm topped by smooth, shimmering R&B savors. SHAMS’ creamy, dreamy tones infuse the lyrics with haunting coloration.

A personal favorite, “Moving Slow, also features the velvety, seductive voice of SHAMS. Like the song’s title, the plush harmonics move slow, drifting atop a heavy kick-drum as an austere yet glittering piano adds luminous inflections.

The gospel-flavored intro to “Silent Star” rolls into a mortuary-like, oozing organ, while Mario’s hushed vocals give the lyrics gentle aromas. When the elegant piano enters, the song assumes scrumptious leitmotifs.

Wonderfully wrought, Frequency delivers luxurious rhythms, cashmere harmonic textures, and deluxe vocals. This is an album well-worth attention.

