5 Reasons Why ‘Tweet Cute’ Will Be Your Favorite Novel of 2020

Because the new YA rom-com novel, Tweet Cute by Emma Lord, is that good, I narrowed the many things I loved about this book into five reasons why it will be one of your favorite books of the year.

1. It’s for foodies! And features grilled cheese and delicious baked goods!

Fun fact about me: for most of my elementary school years, when I wasn’t eating PB&J for lunch, I was eating grilled cheeses. Kept warm in foil, these sandwiches were a staple of my childhood and lead to such wonderful comfort food memories. So when I found out that Tweet Cute’s main characters go toe-to-toe on social media over a famous grilled cheese recipe, it was as if the universe was pointing a sign at me saying that it was basically written for me.

And any book having to do with food or recipes is my jam. There’s a certain layer of comfort in a narrative about food and this one definitely has it. See also, a incredible Monster Cake and So Sorry Blondies that sound like heaven in a mess of carbs.

2. It is the best of all possible rom-coms!

This book might be the YA twitter/app equivalent to You’ve Got Mail, one of the best rom-coms of all time. The tantalizing back and forth of Pepper and Jack on both the app that Jack’s created and the Twitter feeds for their family businesses adds an extra layer to their relationship. Jack’s easy-going, class clown nature clashes with Pepper’s uptight, focused personality and watching their virtual and real life sparring matches is so fun. It’s this added bonus of the the hate to love romance—the type of drawn out romance that makes the inevitable get-together so much sweeter that made me sink deeper and deeper into the book, desperate to get to the point where they realized they were made for each other.

3. It is delightfully hilarious!

I was prepared for Tweet Cute to be funny but I don’t think I was prepared to be utterly charmed by it. Okay, that’s a lie. I knew I was going to love it. A book about grilled cheese was practically written for me. As I read, though, I giggle snorted and guffawed my way through so that I read a few pages again just to enjoy the moments. There’s a particularly funny moment when Grandma Belly, Jack’s grandmother and the founder of their deli, Girl Cheesing, sees the amount of people that the Twitter feud has attracted to their deli. She comments that they must be waiting in line to be raptured.

4. It’s timely.

Thanks to Wendy’s, Netflix and a host of other brands on Twitter creating viral moments out of their tweets and retweets, this novel came to be. From the first few pages, I was struck by how honest and relevant this book is. Twitter moments are becoming cultural moments. Memes are being shared more widely and used in everyday conversation outside of the internet and online discourse is capable of creating change. It was really interesting to read about the real life implications of the back and forth between Big League Burger and Girl Cheesing.

5. The author is the real deal.

I’ve followed Emma Lord on Twitter since her Bustle days and have always loved her witty commentary on everything from Spider-Man to baked goods. Her Twitter, like her book, is engaging and likable. I genuinely loved the idea of Tweet Cute from when she first started sharing news about it on Twitter, and I was overjoyed to find that it met every expectation I had to be a utterly irresistibly wonderful and swoon-worthy.