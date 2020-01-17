Book Reviews

5 Reasons Why ‘Tweet Cute’ Will Be Your Favorite Novel of 2020

Wednesday Books
Brianna Robinson

Brianna Robinson is a book publicist and Sarah Lawrence College alum. She lives in New York with too many books and two enthusiastic dachshunds named after a family member, dead presidents and one actor. You can find her on twitter @blrobins2.

Previous ArticleAlbum Review: Cam'ron - "Purple Haze 2"
No Newer Articles