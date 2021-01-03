Book Reviews

‘The Inheritance Games’ review: Jennifer Lynn Barnes’ sprawling, cinematic twist-filled novel

Little, Brown and Company
Brianna Robinson

Brianna Robinson is a book publicist and Sarah Lawrence College alum. She lives in New York with too many books and two enthusiastic dachshunds named after a family member, dead presidents and one actor. You can find her on twitter @blrobins2.

Previous Article'Chasing Lucky' review: A perfect, well-balanced escape from author Jenn Bennett
No Newer Articles