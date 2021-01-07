Book Reviews

‘Apple: (Skin to the Core)’ review: A necessary coming of age story

Levine Querido
Brianna Robinson

Brianna Robinson is a book publicist and Sarah Lawrence College alum. She lives in New York with too many books and two enthusiastic dachshunds named after a family member, dead presidents and one actor. You can find her on twitter @blrobins2.

Previous Article'Bridgerton' Season 1 review: High society is the height of salacious drama
No Newer Articles