‘WandaVision’ 1×5 review: “On a Very Special Episode…”

The plot structure of the first three episodes of WandaVision is back with a style reminiscent of an 80s sitcom, such as Family Ties. Episode four relied on answering questions about Wanda’s reality, and the fifth episode, “On a Very Special Episode…” adds more depth, explaining why Wanda would create a new reality.

It begins just like the first three episodes. There’s the typical introduction that displays what the characters are doing and their roles in Wanda’s reality. Wanda and Vision’s children are also shown to have accelerated growth, going from infancy to early childhood to pre-adolescence in a matter of hours. Small scale events later transpire with the twins finding a dog, who they take in as their own.

Meanwhile, Monica Rambeau is monitored and tested after Wanda banished her from Westview, and the S.W.O.R.D. teams debrief the situation. Wanda and Pietro’s backstories are touched upon as they try to make sense of what the next move should be. The end decision is that Wanda is a threat that needs to be taken down.

As S.W.O.R.D. starts to formulate a plan, Vision becomes increasingly uneasy about the world he lives in. The control that Wanda has over the people around her is starting to have negative effects on Vision’s own sense of self. His interaction with his coworker, Norm, who briefly comes out of the trance that Wanda has put him in, informs Vision of the pain that Wanda has put on Westview.

The mystery from the earlier episodes is gone. The real conflict is at forefront, something that this show desperately needed. Wanda’s morals are challenged as she gets called out for taking over an entire town for her own personal gain. This falls in line with how deeply connected she is with Vision. His death was one of the biggest moments in her life. Breaking into a S.W.O.R.D. facility to steal Vision’s corpse, reanimating it, and taking a whole town hostage shows the lengths that she’ll go to keep Vision safe. This all leads up to a heated confrontation between Wanda and Director Hayward.

The stakes are getting higher as new developments reveal more about the overarching story. The cliffhangers that end every episode have been a consistent part of the show to look forward to, but the one that concludes episode five is the biggest game-changers WandaVision has introduced yet. Pietro, aka Quicksilver, arrives at their doorstep in form of Evan Peters, who played the character in the X-Men franchise. Is this a sign that the X-Men are entering the MCU? Big things are starting to happen, keeping viewers on their toes.

WandaVision releases a new episode every Friday on Disney Plus.

