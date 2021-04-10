Music Reviews

‘Deacon’ review: serpentwithfeet unleashes his funniest, queerest, most accomplished work to date

Serpentwithfeet - Deacon
Michael Heimbaugh

Michael Heimbaugh listens to a whole bunch o’ music (some of which is not Guided by Voices) and occasionally writes about it for sites like Qrewcial and The Young Folks. He lives in Pennsylvania.

Previous Article'Green to Gold' review: The Antlers return with luscious, dreamy, introspective folk-pop
No Newer Articles