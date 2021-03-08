Movie Reviews

‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ review: A vibrant and powerful coming of age story

Walt Disney Animation Studios
Yasmin Kleinbart

Yasmin Kleinbart is a 20 something hiding in Orange County, California. She loves to watch movies with a craft beer in one hand and pad thai in the other.When she's not writing about entertainment, she's participating in nerd trivia at the bar or trying to beat the Water Temple in The Legend of Zelda.

Previous Article'As the Love Continues' review: Mogwai's vast experience is put to poor use
Next Article'WandaVision' 1x9 review: "The Series Finale"