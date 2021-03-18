Television

‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ premiere review: Sam & Bucky get much-needed focus

Disney+/Marvel
Katey Stoetzel

film/tv critic across the web. host of Get Slayed: A Buffy Podcast and its companion Angel unSlayed. member of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle (KCFCC). find me @kateypretzel

Previous Article'The Mirror Season' Review: Anna-Marie McLemore tells a poignant and powerful story about learning to heal after trauma
No Newer Articles